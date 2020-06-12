Editor:
“An Appeal to the Payson City Managers”
In the name of public safety, you were willing to shut down town hall, mobilize police, allow citizens to congregate in the Bashas’ parking area as a “counterprotest” group protecting stores, and encourage the boarding up of some business store fronts. This was all in response to faulty intelligence which predicted that busloads of rioters were en route from the Valley to commit mayhem or worse. What occurred was nine “Black Lives Matter” protesters peacefully marched from Bashas’ to the town hall. Fine, you erred on the side of caution and public safety.
But now you are determined to encourage 10,000 (by your count) to “ascend” upon us from the Valley for the Fourth of July ﬁreworks and activities. This is while the ICU beds in Arizona are once again ﬁlling with the gradual opening of the economy. Most of our visitors would be from Maricopa County, which has seen a much higher concentration of COVID-19 infections than Payson. Please, once again, err on the side of caution and public safety by canceling the ﬁreworks demonstration.
Hawkeye Mathews, Payson
