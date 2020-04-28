Editor:
I needed to go to Walmart the other day for a prescription. I noticed that the employees are wearing masks as suggested by those in the know. A word of advice — the masks do NO good wrapped around your neck. You should cover your mouth and nose as the employees at Safeway do.
I was surprised by how many people, young and old, don’t bother to wear a mask in order to protect THE ELDERLY like me. I was wearing a mask to protect them.
Oh well. as the saying goes — you can’t fix stupid, but you can quarantine them.
Donn C. Morris, Payson
