As we approach the town council election runoff I wholeheartedly encourage your vote for Jolynn Schinstock! You won’t find a harder working, more “roll-up your sleeves” and get it done person.
As a mother and professional, Jolynn loves Payson and wants nothing more than to see Payson rise to its potential, and to champion those issues that will do just that. No one is more principled, displaying more integrity than Jolynn Schinstock.
Jolynn is fully invested in this community and has volunteered her time and energy in many ways; whether it’s on the school board, raising funds for the new JRE playground, or creating club sports teams. She will focus on the issues that benefit Payson and its residents the most. You cannot lose with Jolynn!
Billy Spalding, Payson
