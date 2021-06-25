Editor:
The news that Canyon River Partners has been seriously working on bringing a true upgrade to Payson is really exciting. The current land has been, for so many years, a failed idea and a sprawl of unused scrubland suitable only for ATVs and jeeps. A senior HOA community with a host of beautiful outdoor activities will be just like a shining star for this town.
Doll Baby Road will be improved, land will be attractively displayed, new tax base monies will be made available for Payson projects, a positive partnership with PFD means more crews and equipment and safety. No more unauthorized shooting and no more trash dumping all adds up to a win-win for our town. Glad to read that the initial reaction from some council members is supportive. Let’s get growing!
Scott Todd, Payson
