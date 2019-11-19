Editor:
The 26th Annual Beeline Cruise-In Car Show was a success! It was held on a Friday afternoon and all day Saturday at Green Valley Park with clear weather, no clouds and about 70-75 degrees temperature, a beautiful day.
We showed 244 vehicles, and the mix was 50 paid host club cars and 194 paid other registration. The treasurer reported gross earnings in excess of $16,000 — $14,000 of which will be distributed to 14 local charities and/or a portion may go to students as scholarship money. The remaining amount (approximately $2,000) is held as “seed” money for next year’s show. The actual recipients and total distribution has not yet been determined as of this writing date/time, (Nov. 8, 2019).
The club members voted unanimously to continue the fall date rather than reverting back to a spring date show as had occurred for the previous 25 years. We will attempt to get the town to agree to lock up the second weekend in October, every year for our show.
Recipient charities will be voted at the club meeting in January 2020.
We thank all sponsors and other contributors and the Town of Payson for the opportunity to present our show and to make these contributions to our local charities.
Kenneth Michael, 2019 Show Chairman
