Editor:
In reference to Stan Wilkinson’s “perspective” on COVID-19 published in last week’s Roundup, I would like to address his “point by point” statements.
The first point is that his definition of “pandemic” is wrong. It is not defined as something that kills healthy people as well as young, but as “a worldwide spread of a new infectious disease” (WHO). By stating that COVID-19 kills “the aged, infirm, and morbidly obese” (but not those under the age of 20), he essentially is saying it is OK to kill old, sick, or at-risk people. And only “10,000 healthy people have died” — a number equivalent to traffic accidents. That’s OK too?
His next point is about all of the “lying, hanky-panky, fudging of the numbers.” I challenge him to go talk in person to the ER doctors and ICU nurses who “zip their lips” to keep their jobs and who are working in “at capacity” hospitals that fudge the number of people who have died of COVID-19 to get $30,000. What a conspiracy (fact check it on Snopes)!
The next point is that “limited evidence” supports that COVID-19 is an airborne disease and that masks work to protect people. That may have been true at the beginning of the pandemic, but it is now almost one year after the beginning of this nightmare and the evidence (same CDC he cited) is now clear-cut that masks protect you and others from spreading the virus.
And he bemoans the fact that people who are doing normal things like riding cycles or walking by themselves are wearing masks (gasp). And then says that he had COVID-19 (obviously a serious enough case to require hospitalization) but that his family remained healthy and didn’t wear masks. Another research fact that has emerged over time is that the current spread of the virus is by asymptomatic carriers — up to 50% of people who now test positive for the virus have no symptoms but spread the virus to others. I only hope his family got tested and were negative — and I’m glad you survived, Mr. Wilkinson. Last week more people died over a three-day period in the U.S. than were killed on 9/11.
Finally he says “don’t call me stupid” for not wearing a mask — and I won’t; I think it is more of a case of ignorance. There is a difference.
Pat Edelen Smith, Payson
