Editor:
I’ve been proud to call myself an Arizona resident for over 50 years in spite of our political peculiarities. During my half of a century residence in our state we have NEVER had a Democratic governor with a Democratic majority in both the state Senate and House.
With all the “drama,” myopicness, strangeness, and outright buffoonery emanating from our GOP governor and legislators, it’s past time to change the make-up at our Capitol and see what a new regime can do to restore our state’s reputation, focus, and positiveness.
Since most Republicans will only vote for GOP candidates, it’s up to independent voters to change the political landscape in our state so we can advance our state beyond bickering, boorish behavior, odd voter audits, and partisan political pettiness. Who knows, with a totally Democratic state government we might actually have budget discussions NOT held in secret, a respect for the reproduction rights of women, adequate funding for public school education, and an end to sweetheart financial deals for charter school owners and operators (who are often GOP lawmakers).
Bring on the 2022 elections as I’m more than ready to vote for a new and improved Arizona!
Richard K. Meszar, Payson
(0) comments
