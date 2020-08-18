Editor:
The first thing I want to say is this, the people should be voting on how much money our elected officials in Washington make.
Secondly, the people could stop much of the infighting in the U.S. Congress by changing their pay scale as follows: Let’s say they make roughly $200,000 a year. So then let’s pay them on a sliding scale, or in other words they would receive 60% of the 200K, and the other 40% would be paid out percentage-wise as to how much they actually get done for the people. Right now we are paying out a lot of money, and not much is getting done. Just a thought from one citizen tired of Congress’ occasional stagnation.
Thomas Lambdin, Strawberry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!