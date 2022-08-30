On Aug. 25 I will sign up to speak at the Payson Town Council, to make the following statement:
“I think this is the third time I’ve signed up to speak to the council about this issue. Has it accomplished anything? You’ve heard the story of the methods the Town has used to avoid holding any kind of public notice or meeting to discuss changes they are making in our subdivision. One of our board members phrased it: “the town circumvented its own process to avoid the more difficult procedures involved with pursuing eminent domain.”
The Town buys a lot it doesn’t really need, and gives, er, swaps it to a private developer. Someone goes to the county recorder and says “here, record this, I’m re-drawing the boundaries for this subdivision.” When the HOA goes to the Town and says this should all have had public notice and hearings, a Town employee says, “we gave you an HOA, we can take it away.” Another Town employee says at a council meeting, “we don’t have to consult with every HOA.”
So, I am not here to inform the council members about the issue. We’ve shared information with you, including detailed legal analyses and other documents that prove the Town is ignoring its own (as well as state and county) laws. If that doesn’t motivate you, we are left with legal action, which is our next step.
I am here to tell other homeowners in Payson that if they do this to us, they will turn around and do it to you. You need to stop this.
Do you want to wake up and hear the sound of your trees falling on your car in your driveway, to be told by a Town crew, “oh, no, we re-drew your boundaries. This is your neighbor’s property now, and you shouldn’t have parked under his trees.”
Do you want to drive home and find your neighbor’s house bulldozed, with a big sign in the front, “Future home of Pete’s Topless Bar!”?
I’ve actually chosen the lawn near Green Valley Lake that I’m going to fence off for my dog as soon as I can get to the recorder’s office to submit the new boundaries for my park.
If Alpine Heights is not protected by laws today, who will protect you tomorrow?
