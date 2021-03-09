Editor:
I have one simple question for any Arizona elected representative submitting bills to change our voting rules. If your candidate had won the presidential and senate races here, would you still be trying to change the rules? I’ll bet not! And I’ll bet no one from the Republican Party will respond to this letter either. Shame on you all!
John Trautschold, Payson
