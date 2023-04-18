Charter schools taking millions from public schools Ted Paulk Apr 18, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charter schools taking millions from public schoolsCharter schools in Arizona are taking millions of dollars from public schools, depriving our students and teachers of needed supplies and pay.But have you ever wondered why charter schools are so numerous in Arizona?It’s not like they provide better education; in fact, education requirements are less stringent for certification for charters.No, it’s not better, but they are definitely more segregated.But I digress...It’s the money...Yep, charter school owners appoint themselves to the board and pay themselves a fat salary...A very big salary.Paid for by Arizona tax payers.Paid for by you.Ted Paulk, Payson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Front Page Stories Gila Community College quest for independence gets even more complicated Payson launches upgrades on event center Show Low man's body recovered from Salt River after going missing a month ago Payson schools superintendent tackles security issues Payson council repeals Propositions 401 & 402 Latest Stories Payson gifted students getting 'bare minimum' Gila Community College quest for independence gets even more complicated EPA’s ‘Waters’ rule fluid, as courts block enforcement in 26 states Soccer coaches appeal to school board Got me a date – with the cosmos Ousted Chandler legislator may return to seat Gov. vetos bill allowing parents to carry guns on campus AZ House ponders bill that punish electronic theft of gasoline How the Warming Center emerged from a NAMI peer-to-peer class Ready Gila Alerts new county-wide emergency notification system Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor Charter schools taking millions from public schools What is up with that? Will we elect the first dictator of the United States of America? Thank you Eli Crane Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments Pay Up! A Tax Day Quiz Mental health benefits to being organized Don’t let the county get away with the $500 fine on feeding wild animals No excuse for criminal behavior Columnists The first aircraft crash I ever saw – Part 2 'Air' benefits from strong cast, great script and deft direction Springtime in the woods and the gobble of a wild turkey Exploring Rim Country’s cold-war history Time to get ready for spring trout fishing Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Eastern Arizona College Summer Semester Pine Strawberry Guild Pine Strawberry Arts & Crafts 2023 Arizona Public Service ERA Real Estate - Ann Price Community Wellness & Education Coin Evaluation Banner High Country Seniors Fitness Payson Roundup Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Caregivers Workshop Payson Plumbing Solutions ERA Real Estate - Steve Cantrill Westwood Holy Nativity Catholic Church Tom Russell & Associates Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Business Directory Chapman Auto Center Sawmill Theatres Integricare 2x3 Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Ponderosa Bible Church Pratt Heating & Cooling West Valley Garage Cabinets Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical Winterholler Dentistry “There’s a DOCTOR Sawmill Theatres Brian Emery, HIS - Friedman ENT Wendy L. Larchick - Keller Williams Arizona Reality Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Friedman Plastics Now Open Having a hard time hearing? LOOK AT US GROW! Dr. Gail Turner, MD, FACC Dry Force - WE’RE HERE TO HELP Heart, Artery & Vein Institute, Uncle Herb's We Now Carry Pre-Packaged Ounces St. Vincent de Paul all winter clothing INTEGRATED MEDICAL SERVICES IN PAYSON BE FLOOD AWARE: Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Dr. Gear Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Best of the Rim 2017 - Who will win?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!