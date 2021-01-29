Editor:
There are many companies that increase your bill without letting you know there is a price increase. No one does it more than Waste Management.
About 10 years ago, I thought the bill was getting high and I called and with no reason they lowered the bill. I forgot about this until my 90-plus neighbor asked what I was paying Waste Management every three months. Her bill was going up to $71. When I checked my last bill, it was $100.44. I checked three houses directly across the street from me and next door. These are their last bills: $61, $83.71, $73, $71 and $70. This is a small neighborhood and all garbage containers are only a few feet apart.
I called Waste Management and without any reason, they said they would lower my bill to $67 with a senior discount. That was just for calling them.
One neighbor told me that their bill went over $200 in 2018. When they called, the price dropped to $55. I suggest you do the same if your bill is over $67.
There is a $75 charge for Waste Management to pick up and sanitize the container should you choose to go to another company.
Mary Neuen
