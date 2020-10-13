Editor:
On Sept. 25 the Roundup, much to my surprise, printed a letter from a woman condemning the proposed Green Valley Park splash pad because the “noisy children” would disturb her.
She waxed, kinda eloquently, about how the park was “designed to be a passive park,” “a place to come and watch eagles and birds,” “a quiet place for reflection.”
Imagine my further surprise to see a similar letter in the Roundup the following week when another person doubled down with a letter offering her Scrooge-like anti-kid remarks.
She writes, “Green Valley is a quiet peaceful park.”
“Hundreds of screaming kids running through the sprinklers” would disturb her.
I walk around the park at least four times a week and have rarely seen more than a dozen kids at the playground there.
I’m not sure we would ever have “hundreds of kids” at the park, even on the Fourth of July.
Green Valley Park covers 13 acres. Surely these two seekers of tranquility could remove themselves to a more quiet location; the Pioneer Cemetery is just around the corner.
The solitude of the graveyard just might be their cup of tepid tea.
The proposed splash pad is half the size of a basketball court and directly across the street from Julia Randall ELEMENTARY School.
I live directly above JRE and love the cacophony of the children’s voices at recess.
Children’s laughter does not detract from a park’s ambiance; it enhances the experience.
I think Payson’s parks were designed for everyone, especially children, and I cannot fathom why the Roundup would publish the first letter, much less the second one.
Ted Paulk, Payson
(1) comment
Now where have I seen the cemetery suggestion before?
Oh, I know, an uneducated dolt resembling myself suggested that long ago. I might be dumb, but at least I'm original.
Jack
