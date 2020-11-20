Editor:
In the 11/13/20 paper, I read Rebecca Orahood’s letter. I find it amazing that there was not one single mention of China’s culpability in the Covid fiasco. Shame on her for blaming us (she said the outgoing administration; but, we voted for them so in essence she is blaming us).
Since this is my first letter to the editor, I’d like to make a second point. Just as we beat the Soviets economically (thank you Ronald Reagan); we need to beat the Chinese economically now. Trump was at least starting that effort.
Roger Buck, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!