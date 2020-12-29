Editor:
Once upon a time I had two sons.
My son, Michael, was killed by a 19-year-old driver who decided to drive drunk and drug impaired. They both died at the scene.
I have been an ER nurse for 40-plus years. I have cared for many families affected by drunk drivers and the drivers whose lives have changed forever because of the choice to get behind the wheel impaired. I have never let my pain change my dedication and care.
I taught my sons to respect life with the choices they make. I have no control over the consequences of your choices. But, unlike some of you, I grieve with those of us who know too well.
This pandemic is about YOUR choices.
My son, Ken, is now positive for COVID. He is isolated from his family and we have no control over the future and, again, I feel so helpless.
YOU HAVE CHOICES TO MAKE. We can’t control what was, but we ALL can control what we do.
Please just wear a mask and pray for the rest of us who are living with YOUR choices.
Kathleen Kelly, Payson
