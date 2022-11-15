With the election coming up there is a lot of talk about a woman’s “right” to an abortion. The fact that a mother has a right to kill her unborn son or daughter because he or she is inconvenient astounds me. My wife and I could not have children, after fertility surgery and three lost babies, but I learned a lot about the unborn. There is a heartbeat at six weeks and an ultrasound shows that little heart beating away and if uninterrupted that little heart goes on to become a person. I used to believe it was a woman’s decision what to do with her own body, but after going through what my wife and I did, I realized that that was a human being she was killing. The right to kill your child is not a right at all, it’s a barbaric practice that needs to stop. A woman has a right to be responsible and use birth control before she gets pregnant but no one has the right to end the life of the unborn. The same group that says we have no right to end the life of a violent criminal or to keep felons incarcerated or stop people from entering our country illegally stand and scream they (have a) right to kill their children.
I hope this nation will finally say no, it’s not a right to end the life of the unborn. The unborn need to be protected because they have a right to live.
The insane dictators of history have murdered millions of their citizens and we condemn them, and now the 63 million dead American children cry out for us to stop.
I for one am glad my mother was not pro-choice and I am certain all those women who demand their rights are thankful their moms were not pro-choice as well.
I do think that in certain circumstances that there are no other options than to terminate the pregnancy, but inconvenience should not be a valid reason.
73% of women aged 18-28 voted...
For abortion rights.
