Editor:
I recently read a public comment by a Lois McClusky criticizing people carrying guns and getting concealed weapons permits. I also saw where somebody named Metcalf has canceled their subscription to the Roundup because of slanted bias by your paper; well unless you want another cancellation I strongly urge you to print my reply to the former comment.
My reply is we Americans have a constitutional right to own and carry guns as we see fit. When we get a federal government and some state governments that do their job and protect the people from roaming raiding mobs who have burned down neighborhoods and businesses, threatening to riot and kill unless they get what they want and form mobs of criminals like BLM and antifa, we are going to stay armed. When we get politicians and leaders who are not cowards, and sellouts, and traitors, then maybe we won’t need guns or to be armed. Until then I intend to be armed 24 hours a day like many others to protect myself from these hoodlums. Lady, our country is awash with lawless criminals, get smart and wake up!
Bill Flower, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!