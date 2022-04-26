We would like to thank the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, Payson Police Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Gila County Attorney’s Office for creating an informative and exciting 10-week program called, Citizens’ Law Enforcement Academy (CLEA).
When we enrolled in the program (enrollment was limited to 20), we were unsure of the framework since this was the first comprehensive law enforcement program, in Payson, since 2009. In the first lesson, we learned the goal of the CLEA was to build trust between Payson citizens and law enforcement via transparency. No hidden issues, no political debates and no disrespect. Throughout the 10 weeks (we met every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.), no questions were left unanswered, everybody participated in the simulations and ride-alongs, no whining, friendships were developed, and, most importantly, everybody left the program with a genuine respect for the hard work and dedication of our officers, troopers, dispatchers, search and rescue, jail operators, Gila Country Attorney’s Office, the justice of the peace, the constable, school resource officers, tribal officers, members of the posse and countless law enforcement volunteers.
There were several requirements to attend CLEA. Requirements included; pass a background check, a commitment to attend all 10 classes and participation in a ride-along with a law enforcement officer (Marian did a ride-along with Officer Max Farren — super guy!), Patty rode with Trooper Erickson and Val rode with Trooper Tiffany Harold. We were impressed with the level of professionalism and dedication these individuals exhibited during their daily duties. It was a pleasure to ride along with them.
We want to recognize Detective Mark Highstreet for his exemplary leadership in scheduling and coordinating the guest speakers, planning the activities and leading the discussions. He made every lesson interesting and engaging. Thank you, detective, for an enriching experience!
We highly recommend the Citizens’ Law Enforcement Academy for any residents who are interested in law enforcement as a career, those who are curious about what our officers and troopers do to keep us safe or those who would like more information about the roles and duties of our law enforcement personnel in our town. Another program will be offered next year — you do not want to miss this opportunity!
