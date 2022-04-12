I have to laugh but want to cry at the actions and statements of politicians. And as a wise man once said, “All politics are local.” So here we have the case of airport fees being evaluated. First of all the Payson Airport most likely wouldn’t be what it is if it weren’t for the FAA pouring tons of money into it on behalf of preserving the national forests surrounding Payson with firefighting capabilities. Blacktop runway and taxiways, runway lighting, automated weather reporting, rotating beacon and more is sustained largely by the FAA. All the city has to do is minimal maintenance and upkeep. So after 10 years (more pronounced as a decade) of not paying attention to the P/L the council decides to get serious and increase taxes (fees — same thing) on the users and occupants to balance the books (tax and spend).
The box hangars where pilots garage their airplanes are facing a suggested 45% increase in rental fees. Not 5% per year increase as a smart city council should impose, but a giant rate hike due to the council being asleep at the wheel for a decade. Not all airplane owners are rich — only those in Scottsdale. Payson’s pilots have no control tower or other safety conveniences for local aviators, but the council wants the renters to pay rates in excess of those in Prescott, Scottsdale and other high profile airports having towers and elaborate terminals.
The best quote of the article published last week was by the Vice Mayor of Payson, Barney Fife. After he heard there were 16 people on the waiting list for hangar rentals, this was cause for the 45% rate hike confirmation. The ninth grade lecture on supply and demand must have stuck in his head. Put some bullets in your gun, Barney.
To all the voters out there, take the time to understand the candidates. Voting is your most powerful constitutional right as a U.S. citizen. Cherish it and use it wisely!
