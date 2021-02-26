Editor:
Recently there has been some confusion and misinformation broadly spread in our community surrounding the Town of Payson contract with the Humane Society of Central Arizona. We want to clarify the confusion and at the same time thank the Town of Payson, our donors, supporters, volunteers, staff and our incredible community for all of their support of our work and the pets who are lost or abandoned in our community.
Under Arizona law, municipalities are responsible for animal control, specifically to address rabies, quarantine of animals who are suspected of having rabies and other concerns regarding animals at large. Payson’s own town ordinances reflect these same requirements.
The Town of Payson and the Humane Society have a long-standing partnership of safeguarding animals and preserving the life of pets lost or abandoned in the Payson community. If you are familiar with municipal-run “pounds” due to cost measures, if pets are not claimed or adopted within a short period of time, they are generally euthanized. Sadly, it is much cheaper to kill an animal than to provide it shelter, medical expenses, behavior training and other measures we take to ensure an adoptable pet and a second chance at life.
As a no-kill shelter, it costs the Humane Society roughly $800,000 a year to operate. Every year, on average, we take in 700 dogs and 325 cats. Of these pets, approximately 45% are reclaimed by their owners and 55% are adopted to new families. We provide medical expenses, behavioral training and a safe environment for animals in our shelter. Through the efforts of our donors, supporters and volunteers we subsidize the town contract with the Humane Society to ensure that animals are not killed needlessly. Under the contract that the Humane Society has with the town, the town pays the Humane Society $75,200 annually. It would likely cost the Town of Payson more than double that to operate their own pound where pets would be euthanized. Operating as a no-kill shelter, our actual costs for stray pets found just in the Town of Payson, are approximately five times the amount paid under the Town of Payson contract.
We highly value our relationship with our municipal partners — Payson, Star Valley and Gila County — and are happy to be given the opportunity to assist our community. Our partnerships are a tremendous win for all parties and the biggest winners are the animals themselves that they get a second chance in life and a happy home!
Wendy Larchick, chairman, Humane Society of Central Arizona
