I refer you to the Aug. 27th issue of our newspaper and the article headlined “Payson test scores plunge.”
Just to focus on our fifth grader test scores for a moment. More than half of our fifth grade students fail to reach the proficiency standards in English. The score was 46%. This means that a majority of our fifth grade students cannot read and understand words as well as they should be able to at that age. In math the atrocious number of fifth graders that can do their numbers plunges to only 21 out of every hundred. 79 out of every hundred fifth grade students cannot understand arithmetic at the level expected of their age group.
What happens when they graduate from high school? Will they make up for the deficiency or will they be ushered out into a competitive world without the skills to survive, much less to thrive?
The scores of students in upper grades and the appalling drop-out rate gives one little hope that skills and understanding improve as the students are simply shunted to higher grades, whether or not they have the required skills for the next grade level.
The same article quotes Katrina Sacco, the student achievement coordinator as saying “We are falling a little behind ...” I would submit that she makes an understatement of dramatic scope.
The response of our school board to these failing grades is not to buckle down, demand higher performance and to teach our children what they need to excel, but rather to take school hours away from them by reducing the school week from five to four days. How can less effort result in superior results?
Our schools are clearly failing.
Andy McKinney, Star Valley
And our school board addresses this shortcoming, by cutting the school week down, from 5 days, to 4, giving our kids even fewer days to learn what they need to survive as adults. Makes sense? Only if you believe in common core math!
