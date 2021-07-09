Editor:
Friday’s Roundup announced the Payson council approved a $49.5 million budget. The Payson website notes there are 15,207 residents in Payson and the median income for Payson residents is $33,638. Each Payson resident’s share of the Payson budget is $32,500, Social Security probably accounts for more than half of each resident’s income.
The archaeology community has been studying Payson’s general situation by investigating earlier societies which experienced sudden collapses. This research is described in Joseph A. Tainter’s book titled, “The Collapse of Complex Societies.” The archaeologists concluded that a society began to collapse when the wealth consumed exceeded the wealth created. The collapse once started progresses rapidly, and the society usually ceases to exist.
Wil Schuemann
