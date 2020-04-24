Comments lack critical thinking
Editor:
Mr. Morris’ March 27 letter to the editor, titled” Trump leads, Democrats complain, resist” sparked a large response to the Roundup from local Democrats.
In the letter, Morris outlined President Trump’s rapid escalation of a national response to the COVID-19 pandemic while comparing President Obama’s six-month delay in declaring a national health emergency for the 2009 swine flu pandemic. Sixty million Americans were infected, and thousands died.
Morris accurately described that Trump declared a national health emergency just two weeks after the first COVID-19 diagnosis in the U.S. and initiated the largest mobilization of resources since WWII to fight the pandemic. Even Democrat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and California Gov. Gavin Newsom have praised Trump’s response for the aid to their states.
But Payson area Democrats still complain and resist. In the comment section, one reader stated, “Morris posts more lies” … and “Why does the Roundup publish … without verification.” Because Morris’ letter was factual! The writer didn’t provide any evidence to support his claims of “lies.”
Another reader’s comment complained that Morris was “toeing” to Republican hierarchy talking points when the information came from easily researched media sources. She claimed that Trump gutted a pandemic oversight committee when in reality it was merged with two other related committees to create a stronger “directorate.”
In letters to the editor, one writer listed several so-called called “facts” including the “gutted” claim refuted above. He also claimed Trump didn’t recognize the pandemic early — even though Trump declared an emergency within two weeks of the first U.S. case while discarding Obama’s six-month delay.
He claimed as a “fact” that Trump is wrong for advocating the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients claiming it may have serious side effects — disregarding the real “fact” that the drug has a 70-year history of use by millions of people with extremely low side effects. In a recent media report, the drug was used in treating 1,200 ICU patients. Ninety-six percent of those survived. The average death rate for ICU patients without the drug is more than 30%. If you’re dying, what drug would you want to take?
In another letter the writer claims that President Trump is not using “science and evidence” to make policy decisions — disregarding that Trump has the two highest rated scientists and epidemiologist in the country (perhaps the world) advising him and speaking at Trump’s news conferences.
Where’s the critical thinking with these people?
Shirley Dye, Payson
(4) comments
Shirley,
The key to effectively posting in the opinion section is to ignore the facts, ignore people to respond to your letters with actual facts, then submit another letter praising yourself for only posting facts in your original letter. Do not under any circumstances acknowledge the dissenters and their pesky facts as that only gets in the way of a good emotional argument, and you don't need logic in one of those anyway.
Using Goebbels technique of repeating the same lies over and over, they'll eventually be accepted. The left loves this technique and their followers use it religiously, even at the local paper level.
Jack
Trump ignored the virus for 70 days; calling it a Democrat Hoax.
The malaria drug has killed people. It is not a cure for the Coronavirus.
There are almost as many false statements in this letter as there were in Morris's mishmash of lies.
Oh ted, you crack me up!
Hydroxychloroquine has been FDA approved since 1955 and has been successfully prescribed to millions of people with minimal side effects. Having 70 some odd years of data would be comforting to most, as opposed to something concocted in a lab yesterday. Nobody seemed to be bothered with Cuomo suggested this drug as a possible treatment. Weird, huh? I have a hunch that if you were faced with impending death from this virus, you'd be pretty open to options as the clock kept ticking and your life was nearing an end.
Suggesting that people who died due to COVID-19 were killed by a drug that didn't cure them is a bold faced fallacy. You can't have it both ways.
Jack
