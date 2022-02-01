Concerning the letter “Republicans aren’t the racists here,” with all due respect to Mr. Morris, he did leave out a few details of history. What he forgot to mention was the party platform switch. In fact, our Republican and Democratic parties didn’t always stand for the same things they do today. During the 1860s, Republicans, who dominated the northern states, orchestrated an ambitious expansion of federal power to fund the transcontinental railroad and the state university system among other big government measures. The Democrats, who dominated the southern states, strongly opposed this “Republican Doctrine” and called it “most liberal.” After the Civil War, Republicans under Abraham Lincoln passed laws that gave protection for blacks and advanced social justice with the Civil Rights Act. Again, the Democrats in the south opposed this as more big government interference. If judged by today’s politics, Presidents Lincoln and Grant would both be RINOs.
Now fast forward to 1936. Franklin Roosevelt, a Democrat, founded the welfare and pension programs, regulated financial institutions took other measures to pull America out of the Great Depression. So sometime between 1860 and 1936 the southern Democratic party of small government became the party of big government and the northern Republican party of big government became committed to curbing federal power.
Gary was correct about the Civil War’s horrible toll on human life. The number he used of 620,000 casualties is widely accepted with some estimates even higher. Around two-thirds of those casualties were the result of disease, many of which we can today avoid, treat or prevent through vaccines.
History also shows us how important it is for us to find common ground before we all lose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!