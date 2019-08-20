Community came together for common cause
Editor:
On Monday, Aug. 5, approximately 30 people gathered in Payson to hold an interfaith candlelight vigil honoring those victims who were randomly shot and killed in Dayton and El Paso. It was remarkable and heartwarming to have our small town come together on such short notice.
I especially would like to thank Worship Pastor Adriane Blanco from Mountain Bible Church who offered prayer and accompanied us on his guitar in singing “Amazing Grace,” and Pastor Sarah Allen from Payson United Methodist Church who also offered prayers and words of hope to ease our sorrow.
My gratitude extends to Mayor Morrissey for attending the event and circulating through the crowd with words of comfort.
The citizens of Payson and surrounding towns can be proud of coming together in a big way across a spectrum of beliefs and political views for a common cause.
Pat Edelen Smith, Payson
