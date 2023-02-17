Editor:

I was sad and upset today when I read that the town council cannot come to terms with the MHA to build to community center and pool at the new park with the MHA building and maintaining the facility. The town can easily take over the maintenance of the new park as it sounds like it is being designed to make maintenance easily accomplished. I had hoped that the new town council would put their personal petty prejudices aside and work with the MHA to achieve the work needed to complete the community center and pool. They have the funds and the space to do it as they continue to fund other projects like the one detailed in the Roundup today. Also, the Senior Center is out looking for funds for a new building when I had understood that they would be part of the new community center. The problems that keep popping up to derail what seems to be the best use of the new park and the best solution for the community baffle me. People need to come together and work together for the good of the community.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.