I was sad and upset today when I read that the town council cannot come to terms with the MHA to build to community center and pool at the new park with the MHA building and maintaining the facility. The town can easily take over the maintenance of the new park as it sounds like it is being designed to make maintenance easily accomplished. I had hoped that the new town council would put their personal petty prejudices aside and work with the MHA to achieve the work needed to complete the community center and pool. They have the funds and the space to do it as they continue to fund other projects like the one detailed in the Roundup today. Also, the Senior Center is out looking for funds for a new building when I had understood that they would be part of the new community center. The problems that keep popping up to derail what seems to be the best use of the new park and the best solution for the community baffle me. People need to come together and work together for the good of the community.
I also heard not long ago the mention of Rumsey Park for the community center. First the YMCA was going to come in and destroy the dog park and cut down our beautiful and cool ponderosa pines for the building and parking. Then the recession hit and people left town and finances got very tight. Then the pie in the sky hockey rink project reared its ugly head and Rumsey Park would have been torn apart and millions spent moving venues around the park. They wanted to put the dog park behind my house. Thank goodness that didn’t happen. Now we have a beautiful park with huge herds of elk roaming the park and our neighborhood. We have lots of pickleball and other athletic areas for the benefit of all. Please leave Rumsey Park alone. It is wonderful just the way it is.
Every time I drive by the batting cages that the town didn’t support or think about the miniature golf course that existed for a while before leaving because the town didn’t support it, I wonder how the community center will survive if the MHA isn’t involved.
Please town council, rethink what this town needs and the best way of achieving it before you write off the community center and pool in the new park. Let’s let the MHA help make Payson the best little town in Arizona.
