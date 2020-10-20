Editor:
As one of the organizers of this year’s Rim Country Empty Bowls event there are many people to thank for yet another successful fundraising effort. First we thank our fellow artisans at the local Mud Club who, for the fourth year, have anchored the event with generous donations of pottery, money and time.
In addition Empty Bowls holds immense gratitude for its loyal major sponsors, Culver’s Restaurant, Macky’s Grill, Majestic Rim Retirement Living, and Wendy Larchick — At the Rim. Each made significant monetary and in-kind contributions again this year and boosted significantly the Empty Bowls donation to the food banks. We also thank Plant Fair Nursery, Incidental Bluegrass, Chris Walsh w/Edward Jones, Ironhorse Signs, Sue Zen w/My Imago Dei Photography, The Beverage Place, Debra Daniels CPA, Washington Federal, the Payson Art League, Rim Country BBQ and the Main Street Merchants Guild for their monetary and in-kind contributions to this year’s event. While we’re at it, there is no way to put a price on the help the Payson Roundup, KRIM, KMOG, KPIH and the Town of Payson give us in getting the word out to the community about the Empty Bowls event. Thank you all.
We thank all those who wrote checks in support of Empty Bowls even if attendance at the event wasn’t feasible during the pandemic. Special thanks goes to the Boock sisters, Mark & Becky Sopeland, Chuck & Tilla Warner, and Larry & Julie Coleman for their generous contributions of $200 or more for the benefit of the food banks.
And, last but not least, we definitely won’t forget the many people who came out for a day of purpose, community, art and fun at our safety-conscious Empty Bowls venue on Oct 3. The $20 to $100 each of you chose to donate added up to a bundle that will help ensure that none of our neighbors go hungry.
We are reminded again of what a very special community we live in. Together, during a very complicated year, we raised over $11,000 for our local food banks! Job well done by all!
Elsa Romanowitz, Rim Country Empty Bowls
