After reading the article about the Community Risk Prevention Program in the Roundup, I thought I would like to share my experience with this program.
I first heard about the program during a presentation at my Rotary Club meeting. I was interested in participating and after discussing it with my wife, we scheduled a visit with the officers. One representative from the fire department and two officers from the police department came to our home.
The firefighter looked closely at fire spread potential and safety issues outside our home while the police officers looked closely at the security issues that would make our home less attractive to burglars. On the inside of our home the firefighter did a very thorough assessment of the potential health and safety hazards such as slip, trip and fall hazards that could be minimized or eliminated with a few minor modifications. He looked at and tested the smoke detectors and gave advice on how I could minimize the potential for a serious kitchen fire.
The police officers examined the doors and window locks and made excellent suggestions about how I could easily make my home more difficult for the bad guys to get in. He also suggested that I document the serial numbers on all our valuables. This could be provided to the police or the insurance company if anything were to occur such as a burglary or house fire.
Upon completion of the assessment, we sat down to discuss their findings and suggestions for improvements. During this discussion, a folder containing several pages of information and the written notes completed by the officers was provided.
The entire experience was so worth the time spent. We have already applied several of their suggestions. I would encourage all Payson residents to take advantage of this unique opportunity.
God bless our men and women in blue.
Bill Lawson
