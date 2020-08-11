Editor:
We live in a democracy in the United States of America. We all know that a democracy is messy, at best, and requires compromise. Compromise is what we have been lacking for years! You are supposed to represent US, your constituents, not a party or special interest group.
It is time to stop the gridlock and start helping our citizens who are struggling. You must come to a compromise on the latest pandemic bill and help these people. I do not want people being evicted and forced to walk our streets contributing to the spread of this awful disease! DO YOU? I sincerely hope that is not what you want.
Get busy working out a compromise! Thankfully, my husband and I have not been impacted as others have been because we are retired. I am not asking for us, but for others I know who cannot make it without this assistance!
Virginia Sparks, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!