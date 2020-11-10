Editor:
I am increasingly concerned about the splash pad project that the town is working on. Last year it appeared that they had the money needed (approximately $250K) and it would be completed this last spring. Now the cost is up over $400K and they hope to have the project completed next spring or summer. There are still some other factors that could raise the cost even higher.
The splash pad will be great for young children, but what about older children and adults that used to enjoy going to Taylor Pool for exercise or swimming lessons. There was a growing participation in the swim team with many excellent swimmers who now have no way to participate anymore.
I have not heard of any plans by the town about putting in a new pool (preferably indoors) that would serve the whole community. I would really like to see the splash pad project put to a vote to see if the citizens of Payson are anxious to spend such a large amount of money on a project that will only serve a small portion of Payson residents.
Mark Miller, Payson
