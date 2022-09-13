Editor:

I read with some consternation the article about the Town Council vote to approve a “development services agreement” with the Rim Country Educational Alliance, whatever that is? I have no problem with whatever the MHA wants to do with its field of dreams, that particular piece of property between Mud Springs and Granite Dells was slated for a long time to be used for recreational or park purposes.

