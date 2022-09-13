I read with some consternation the article about the Town Council vote to approve a “development services agreement” with the Rim Country Educational Alliance, whatever that is? I have no problem with whatever the MHA wants to do with its field of dreams, that particular piece of property between Mud Springs and Granite Dells was slated for a long time to be used for recreational or park purposes.
What I do worry about is the main piece of property under the SLE title. That is the forested hill that fronts on Highway 260. I was at the meeting where the county supervisors and town council voted to approve a separate legal entity, even though it was apparent that most were confused with what that entailed. None of the current council and probably none of our current county supervisors, as well as the town legal counsel were involved, if indeed they even lived in Payson back then.
What I do clearly recall is that the stipulation on property usage was “FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY”! That does not sound like what MHA or RCEA or whoever, has in mind when they talk about development. I do not recall that this stipulation was going to be easy to dissolve. Would somebody please check into this before so mindlessly voting on something that could clearly make our already horrible traffic problems even worse?
I don’t know if the Forest Service would have sold this large chunk of land to the MHA if they thought that it would become a strip mall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!