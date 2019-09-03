Fully fund LWCF
Editor:
As a fisherman, outdoor recreationist and president of the Arizona Wildlife Federation, I benefit nearly every day from projects funded by the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). It almost certainly funds something that you personally enjoy too, whether it’s access to a favorite fishing/hunting spot, the Grand Canyon or recreation facilities in virtually every city and county in Arizona.
Preserving the LWCF and the outdoor recreation opportunities it creates, such as our public parks, is a cause that has long united Americans from all walks of life and political stripes. In fact, the LWCF has enjoyed long-standing, broad bipartisan support.
Earlier this spring, Congress overwhelmingly voted to permanently reauthorize the LWCF. Now it’s time to provide the funding to fully fund the program, following years of stagnant and fragmented funding. Chronic underfunding of the program has created a huge backlog of unmet conservation and recreational needs here in Arizona.
This unique program is not funded by taxpayers’ dollars, it comes from a small portion of the offshore oil and gas receipts.
Please join me in asking your congressman to support full funding for the LWCF program in this year’s budget.
Brad Powell, Payson
(1) comment
Actually, we need to implement the articles of the Enabling Act and return the control and responsibility for the lands to the state and people.
