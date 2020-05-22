Editor:
As a 90-year-old veteran I have a dog in the fight with Trump and his administration handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
To the Republican legislators in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives: You blew it. You had the chance to throw Trump out of office back in February. Now look at the mess he’s got our country in. Trump and his administration’s handling of the coronavirus crisis has been a complete absolute failure. He has screwed it up from the very beginning and the sad part is it is not going to get any better. He is way over his head and you know it. You are all afraid of him and are nothing but a bunch of yes men (I use the word men loosely).
Our country needs you NOW, get off your rear end. Stand up to him and his crazy dangerous ideas before 80,000 more Americans die. I PRAY THE LORD WILL GIVE YOU THE STRENGTH TO PUT OUR COUNTRY FIRST AND DO WHAT IS BEST FOR EVERY AMERICAN and not what is best for Trump and his reelection.
Ralph Lenzmeier, Payson
