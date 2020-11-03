Editor:
I hear on TV and radio that Biden wants to pack the court. Pelosi and Schumer both parrot their good idea. AOC and her minions are demanding it as well. If Biden wins, they will pack the court. But what does this mean? They will put in maybe 12, 15, or more additional Supreme Court justices in the court. The Constitution gives them this power if the Democrats control both Houses (of Congress).
With a definite majority and having all power in Congress, the Democrats can change the Constitution of the U.S. They can change precedent of previous rulings and say for example all guns in America must be confiscated because the Second Amendment is for a militia, or a collective right not an individual right. The law will be passed but challenged in the courts. At the Supreme Court they will effectively change the Constitution and ban all guns.
The Dems will pass a law saying abortion is on demand up to and including six months after birth. It will be challenged to the Supreme Court and will pass.
The Dems can pass a law saying that there must only be a national news bureau and only be accountable to their agenda. It will be challenged and will pass.
The Dems could pass a law and state that the House of Representatives term of two years are now lifetime, the Senate is lifetime, and the president is lifetime. There will be a challenge and it will pass.
Thus the Constitution will be deemed worthless and our country will cease as we knew it. It will become a Venezuela. The First Amendment will be gone. We will not be able to have a free press or assemble, or practice our religion. The socialists will finally get what FDR wanted.
I urge everyone to really think of the agendas that are out there who we are going to elect. The consequences are high.
Gilbert Bracke, Star Valley
