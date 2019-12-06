Editor:
I would like to advise the consumers of services at Banner Payson Medical Center to closely examine their bills. Over the years since Banner took over, I have found that I have been consistently overcharged what BCBS Neighborhood Network allows. I just spent 26 minutes on hold with the billing department at Banner, to get back my $83.34 from a surgery I had last month (it was only this little because I had already met my deductible, and had only a 10 percent coinsurance).
In the past, I have been overcharged hundreds of dollars for a Prolia shot. There has not been a time yet when the Explanation of Benefits from BCBS has agreed with what Banner Payson charged me.
Banner has several staff who handle these calls, at 480-684-7402. The person I spoke with today would not tell me exactly how many staff there were, or how long they take to resolve issues per call. I can only assume from how long I spent on hold that a lot of other people are having this problem.
I am familiar with examining Explanation of Payment or Explanation of Benefit forms from my prior work as a psychologist. It can be challenging to ascertain whether your EoP/EoB matches what you were charged to walk in the door by Banner, given that weeks or at times months pass before you receive it. However, I want to let you know that it may be very much worth your while. We already pay more than enough for insurance and medical services, without being unwittingly overcharged.
Christine Tetzloff, Pine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!