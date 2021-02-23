Editor:
Trump Highway? So, it’s a good thing. There must be a contest to name this tribute to the leader of our last four years of progress. I had thought Zane Grey still inspired us but times change.
I would suggest short snappy ones. Nothing stark.
Nationwide search is a good idea. No Boaty McBoatface nonsense.
Charge good money for submissions, I hear we need it.
Tom Theobald, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!