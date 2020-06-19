Editor:
I read with amusement the Guest Comments in the June 22 issue of the Roundup.
Coral Evans, mayor of Flagstaff, a black candidate for District 6, gave an uplifting and hopeful commentary encouraging us “to be kind to” and “patient with one another ... get involved with our community and help build the bonds that will move us forward ... to make sure that every child, regardless of where they live, has access to a high quality public education so they can grow up to be the innovators and citizens of tomorrow ... to make sure that families can thrive and have economic security.”
Walt Blackman, current District 6 representative, focused his commentary on why, as a black person, he will not vote for Joe Biden. “I will proudly be voting for the most pro-black president in my lifetime, President Donald J. Trump.” He extolled Trump for restoring the military, reducing “African American unemployment ... before the COVID-19 shutdowns put our economy on pause ...” and how Trump “got federal criminal justice reform done, a cause I have championed at the state level.” Is criminal justice reform his only issue? Does he want to work with other legislators to accomplish things that Arizona needs? Does he simply want to castigate Biden to court the pro-Trump vote?
It’s hard to believe that Trump is “the most pro-black president ever.” How do most black people vote and why is Trump trying to suppress their vote? Yes, unemployment continued down for blacks during Trump’s administration just as it did during the Obama administration. However, the ratio of wealth grew exponentially in favor of whites after Trump’s huge tax cuts for the super wealthy.
Trump restored the military? The U.S. Military was and remains the largest, best-equipped military in the world.
COVID-19? Trump at first totally denied its existence and delayed getting respirators, face masks, and testing equipment until the pandemic was here and taking many lives. Then Trump ordered all but “essential businesses” to close down and put the economy in a tailspin. Blacks and whites are both suffering as a result of his lack of appropriate action.
I think it’s time that Republicans and Democrats elect representatives to state government who will work together to make Arizona the best state in which to live. I will be voting for Coral. I hope you will too.
Robert Hershberger, Payson
