Editor:
During these troubled times it is nice to know that some corporate entities are invested in helping others. Several days ago Kaitie’s Closet received 100 new pairs of tennis shoes from Dick’s Sporting Goods. This gift was mandated to us by corporate in Pennsylvania. PCK and Time Out also received a like number of shoes. How cool is that?
(On a personal note, many thanks to Linda, from Time Out, for saving me a trip to the Valley to fetch the shoes.)
Robert Horne, Pine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!