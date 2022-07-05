Editor:

I served for 3 years on the Parks/Recs board. At the end of my term I reapplied to volunteer for another term. My nomination was not even voted on by the council as new nominees were considered and voted on first. I am OK with a new candidate being chosen over me, but I’m not OK with the lack of respect not given to me by not allowing me a vote up or down.

I volunteer for the police department and they don’t treat volunteers that way. Once you are accepted you are a lifetime volunteer. I have been there 3 years and always felt appreciated so I plan to volunteer with dignity as much time as I can afford.

I wish the town council would take note from the PD and not be so political with their volunteers as they someday will have none.

Dave Golembewski

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

donmanthe
Don Manthe

Listening to a man that is politically aggressive and crass on this forum, play the victim fairness card is ludicrous at its face...please🙄🙄

Report Add Reply
Jeff R
Jeff Robbins

Your lack of respect for Town Staff and your appointment to parks and Recreation commission is well documented . You received a warning in the past. You are nothing more than a Politically Polarized Zealot and complain about politics is laughable? Take responsibility for your own actions please and quit deflective whining. Grow up man.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.