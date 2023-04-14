I went to my first Town council meeting tonight, mostly to support friends and neighbors in their effort to persuade the council to not try to "repeal" props 401 and 402, passed by 60% of the voters in 2018. Before hearing any public comment, the town contract attorney used more than one hour addressing the council on why the proposals (now town code) should be removed in an emergency action. His contrived PowerPoint production fell somewhat short of convincing the packed room, with heads swaying in unison every time he made a remark that was not quite accurate (a lie in plain English). One councilor, Dr. Brett Flaherty, had the good manners to ask questions and actually pay attention to the audience, noting when they were visibly upset by the presentation aimed at swaying the council vote, rather than imparting accurate legal information for all. When visitors were finally allowed to speak (for three minutes only), there were two main points driven home: one that the propositions were legally written, passed and codified, so should be challenged in court rather than using an emergency ploy to repeal them, and two, that the council regularly does business in secret, without any input from the public at all. In fact, a couple of speakers challenged the council to have a forensic audit performed and further challenged them to fire the town manager and contract attorney in favor of a town attorney who would work for the people of the town, rather than for the town manager. Two even said that the council might consider their own resignation. There was a radio show this morning in which the mayor, town attorney and town manager were invited to attend and talk, but none responded.
Many of you know the people who sit on the town council personally. Some are friends, some are professional contacts. You may have voted for them because they are "good guys." Nobody gets rich off the councilor pay, but questions remain about many actions and studies that have been done instead of actual improvements in town. Judge them not by your friendship, but by how much the town is suffering as a direct result of their secret actions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!