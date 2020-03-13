Editor:
So now we hear the kiddie splash pad cannot be built for the $250,000 proposed and may need another $100,000 or maybe even another $50,000 as things seem to turn out in government.
Lets see now, the splash pad is for the youngsters, so maybe 1,000 children would be in that age group. Maybe of those children, about 500 would end up using the pad. So $400,000 for 500 kids.
Now I ask, what about the other 14,000-plus Payson residents. What do we have for them? Well we have Taylor Pool but are told it is in “critical condition” and may be the “pool hospital” at any time since repair parts are no longer being made. Well I’m not in the pool repair business, but I know how business works and for less than $400,000 I’m sure someone in the business world could find/make adjustments to keep the pool operating for a few more years until we have an agreed upon plan for all our residents.
And speaking of Payson residents’ needs, apparently we have sufficient funds for a proposed splash pad, two new fire trucks at $600,000 a pop and a half dozen or so new cop cars. But we don’t have enough funds to eliminate the 3% town food tax? We have citizens who are still struggling and this food tax impacts them the most. I think the town council needs to reset the town priorities and help the citizens who need some help now that the town has some funds that could help.
SOMETHING TO SERIOUSLY THINK ABOUT.
Thanks for your time.
Thomas Loeffler
