Editor:
The actions of the Arizona attorney general regarding Maricopa County’s refusal to turn over certain records and routers is nothing but blackmail.
Blackmail is defined as threatening some action unless certain actions are taken by the other party.
The election is over. The country needs to move on.
Roger Simpson, Pine
(1) comment
Wow can't belive the AG isn't responding to every crackpot who claims lizard people from the planet Clintonia helped rig the election in Arizona for Biden.
