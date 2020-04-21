Editor:
We have been ordered to limit social contact and stay in our homes to help control the spread of the COVID-19 virus. However, nobody wants to enforce any restrictions on people coming into our rural towns to buy the small amount of supplies we get delivered to our stores. We don’t receive deliveries like the bigger cities do. Furthermore, the people coming to our rural towns from out of our county may very well be helping to spread the virus! Officials can help eliminate this situation by taking further steps.
One suggestion would be that people shelter in place at the address on their government identification. Do not allow any excuses for being in other counties. Stop them from potentially spreading the virus by stopping their traveling to summer homes, cabins, vacation homes, camping, etc.
Another suggestion would be to limit people to a radius of 40 miles from their residence to secure supplies. Obviously, people would be allowed to travel to and from work.
Implementation of these ideas would be done by stopping traffic on the highways leaving the metropolitan areas headed to rural areas of Gila County. If people can show proof of a valid reason to enter Gila County, then they should be allowed to enter. If not, they should be turned around before entering Gila County. This would definitely help keep our store shelves stocked and possibly stop the spread of the virus. All it takes is people doing something other than talking about it!
Rich Odom, Payson
