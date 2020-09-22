Editor:
At the request of Gila County, and as a service to our community, Expedition Church has made itself available as a polling location for many years.
We are sorry for the concerns recently expressed by Dave Golembewski regarding events at our church on election day. We would certainly hope that all polling locations in our community be marked by kindness and mutual respect.
On each election day, Gila County independently hires an election marshal who serves and represents the county to oversee each polling location. Any and all of their decisions are representative of Gila County and not the church.
We would encourage any concerns about a marshal’s actions and/or behaviors to be addressed directly with the Gila County Elections Department.
Donovan Christian and the staff of Expedition Church
