Editor:
Hat’s off to the Payson Roundup newspaper for the superb coverage of our Veterans Day program in the Nov. 15 edition!
I believe that this year’s program is one of our very best and had the PHS Auditorium packed with attendees.
Well done and sincerely appreciated.
On behalf of all who presented, participated and attended,
Bill Sahno, Col., USMC (Ret), Payson Patriotic Events Committee
