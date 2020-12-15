COVID-19 vs. World War II deaths
Editor:
I looked up (https://www.archives.gov/research/military/ww2/navy-casualties/arizona.html) the number of World War II military deaths from Gila County. 106 service personnel of our smaller population of 23,867 back then were killed in 59 months of war: 6 Marines, 13 Navy (one from Payson), and 87 Army and Army Air Force. That’s 0.44% of the county at a rate of 1.8 death per month of combat.
As of Dec. 2, 2020 Gila County (est. 2020 population 54,409) has already suffered 61 deaths from COVID in about 11 months. That’s an average rate of 5.5 per month. Multiply that rate by 59 months and it’s 325 dead, by far a worse total than World War II and 0.6% of the population. ALL are civilians (and family members), too.
Got to change our attitude, especially about masks and upcoming vaccines. I served 24 years in the military, meaning I’m patriotic, and it seems like a “darned” good idea to wear a mask except when at home or eating. Dead is dead whether by bullet or virus.
Randy Mynard, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!