Thank you Michele Nelson for your continuing series about the COVID virus myths and truths. Your article about the vaccine makes common sense. It’s true that this vaccine has developed in “warp speed.” But vaccines have been effective and life saving for more than two decades. The COVID virus lit a fire, so to speak, under scientists around the globe. For the first time in history, they collaborated with a sense of urgency and dedication to world health.
I appreciate your interviews with medical professionals such as Dr. Shad Marvasti, MD, U of A College of Medicine. He said, “I don’t think we’ve ever had a vaccine examined to such level and detail by so many scientists around the world to really prioritize this above any research endeavor … They (vaccines) don’t cure or treat COVID ... They prime the system to fight COVID ... We can use the tools of science ... You can be someone who believes in the power of the immune system and holistic health, yoga, and tai chi, and you can also use the vaccine. We have seen that vaccines not only lower the risk of infection, but, most importantly, they lower the risk of hospitalization and death.”
Knowledge is power!
Kathleen Kelly, RN, Gila County Coordinator Women and Child Safety, Arizona Dept. of Health
