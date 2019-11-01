Cowboy Day provides history lesson
Editor:
A big cowboy “hats off” to Mike Pilch, special education teacher at Payson High School for hosting the second annual Cowboy Day for his classroom.
Last year it was a huge success, and he invited the re-enactment group Oxbow Outfit and Payson Petticoats to come back for another hee haw time! The group comes in full historical attire and totes some artifacts from the Old West to give history lessons to the kids.
Of course, the day wouldn’t be complete without the movie star horse “Chico” and his sidekick “Duke.” It’s been proven that animals have a real keen sensitivity when it comes to kids with learning disorders, and this handsome duo certainly got their share of pets and kisses.
Mike is an exceptional teacher and teaches outside the box. He believes that kids need visual stimulation and what better way than bringing a little bit of the historical past to our hometown of Payson. He has a passion when it comes to keeping the Old West alive, through re-enactment groups portraying history as it was in the 1800s here in Arizona, and mostly right here in Payson.
Mike would like to see more schools, especially the history departments that are adding an Arizona history class to the curriculum, have more interactive entertainment through groups like these.
Way to go, Mike! Happy Trails!
Cate Thornton, Payson
