Editor:
I am a God fearing American! I support good cops. I believe in the Second Amendment. I believe that people of all races and religions deserve respect and deserve to be heard. I happen to be born Caucasian this go-around. I will not apologize for treating you with respect. I will not apologize for thinking about what I say before I print it. I refuse to insult your religious beliefs or politics by calling you racist and other horrible names ... even when I totally disagree with your political perspectives. I’ll even go one step further. I support your rights and mine to have a different opinion and I do it without this divisive and insulting habit we’ve all gotten way too comfortable with.
We are all suffering and grieving the loss of what was. We can only transform into a better world if we stop celebrating our differences and work to create goals that we can ALL embrace.
Let’s spend some of that endless energy we use to right-fight and work to find compassion and a deeper understanding of how God works through ALL of us.
Kathleen Kelly, Payson
