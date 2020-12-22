Editor:
In this season of thanks, I want to thank the FRONT-LINE HEROES that NOBODY recognizes but EVERYBODY utilizes! RETAIL HEROES! Those tireless, underpaid, underappreciated, and often abused folks who work at Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Safeway, Bashas’, EVERY FAST FOOD JOINT, EVERY CONVENIENCE STORE, The food delivery guys and gals from Uber Eats, Doordash, Grubhub, Postmates etc.
Let’s face it, no one has singled out the MULTITUDES of skilled tradesmen and women who are furiously working on your home improvement project while you merrily sit at home Zooming and collecting your salary. Does anyone consider their USPS deliverer or UPS/FedEx driver a hero? How about each and every business, large and small, that has kept this country from imploding while some have “sheltered in place” (but you are really going out every day and shopping retail).
How about some respect and appreciation for those folks who have to wear that hated mask for 8-plus hours a day, breathing their own exhaust, loading your cart because you all “just had back surgery.”
My view has always been the measure of a man/woman is not the amount of dollars in their bank account, but rather, how they treat those with less than themselves. Don’t get me wrong, I am thankful for those who have spent their hard earned money where I work so I can keep a roof over my family’s head, unlike so many others who have lost their means of income. I appreciate every person in the medical field who are frantically trying to save the lives of the people who need it, but it is simple math that the vast majority of folks all over the world have not needed medical care during this time but almost everyone has needed RETAIL CARE!
I do sympathize with anyone who has personally been affected by this virus and wish anyone who has lost someone joy and peace. If we are truly all in this together, why don’t we mean it? Bottom line — let’s give credit EVERYWHERE it is due and not just to those sensationalized by the media!
Kurt Weinzinger
